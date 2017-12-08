Mira Sorvino replies to backlash following harassment claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Mira Sorvino says she’s still glad she revealed her sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein despite facing a backlash by some who accuse her of keeping silent in order to save her career.

Sorvino wrote a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday in which the Oscar-winner explains why she came forward last month and says she has faced a fair amount of online critics.

The actress says people think she could have prevented others from being similarly hurt by speaking out sooner but reveals “none of us knew that this had happened to so many of us.”

Only now — as more and more women have come forward with their own allegations — is the extent of she calls a “serial level of predation” become open.