Saturday, December 9, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EST
2017-12-08
Trainers rushed to save terrified horses as flames closed in
Video key in ex-officer’s stiff sentence for killing
Conyers’ House seat to remain vacant for nearly a year
Firefighters had to step aside as winds powered infernos
Southern snowfall isn’t deep, but many fear overnight freeze
2 Democrats: Minnesota governor’s top choice mulling ’18 run
New Mexico school shooter left note plotting attack, suicide
The Latest: Woman, 70, is California fire death victim
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in deaf man’s killing
California lawmaker resigns after bathroom sex assault claim