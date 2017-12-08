Saturday, December 9, 2017
AP Top News at 1:15 a.m. EST
2017-12-08
Trump says US ‘cannot afford’ Roy Moore loss in Alabama
Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5m to carry his child
Trainers rushed to save terrified horses as flames closed in
Moore accuser: Expert confirmed his 1977 yearbook signature
American evangelist leads rare event in communist Vietnam
Angry worshippers lash out against Trump across Muslim world
New Mexico school shooter left note plotting attack, suicide
Southern snowfall isn’t deep, but many fear overnight freeze
Blood test may help predict which breast cancers will recur