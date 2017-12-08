Open
Saturday, December 9, 2017
AP Top International News at 1:36 a.m. EST

Angry worshippers lash out against Trump across Muslim world

UK, EU hail Brexit breakthrough despite unresolved questions

US gently urges Saudi Arabia to be more ‘measured’ overseas

14 Security Council member criticize US action on Jerusalem

Honduran opposition challenges election results at deadline

15 UN peacekeepers killed, over 50 hurt in Congo attack

The Latest: Tanzania president in shock over UN Congo attack

American evangelist leads rare event in communist Vietnam

US writer is detained in Cameroon, meets with lawyer

