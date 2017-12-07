DOT drops proposal to force airlines to disclose bag fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department is dropping an Obama administration proposal that would have required airlines disclose checked and carry-on bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase rather than later.

The department says in a notice posted online Thursday that it is withdrawing the proposed rule, along with a second proposal to force airlines to disclose more information about their revenue from fees charged for extra services, because the rules would have been “of limited public benefit.”

Consumer groups decried the withdrawals, saying they would have protected airline passengers by providing greater transparency of airfares and fees.

Airlines are already required to disclose bag fees, but critics say the information is often hidden until after consumers have taken several steps toward purchasing a ticket.