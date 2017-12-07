Argentine judge seeks arrest of ex-President Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal judge is asking Argentina’s Senate to allow the arrest and trial of former President Cristina Fernandez for allegedly covering up the role of Iranians in a 1994 bomb attack on a Jewish center.

Judge Claudio Bonadio on Thursday accused Fernandez of the crime of treason as he asked lawmakers to remove Fernandez’s immunity from prosecution as a senator.

Prosecutor Eduardo Taiano says the judge also ordered the arrest of former Fernandez aide Carlos Zanni and activist Luis D’Elia on the same charges. Former Foreign Minister Hector Timerman was ordered held under house arrest due to health issues.

Fernandez was president from 2007 to 2015.