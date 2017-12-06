US restricts visas for Cambodians ‘undermining democracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced it will restrict visas for Cambodians “undermining democracy” in the Southeast Asian nation.

The State Department announced the measure Wednesday in response to “anti-democratic actions” by the Cambodian government. It did not disclose which individuals would be affected.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert called on the government to reverse last month’s dissolution of the main opposition party and free opposition leader Kem Sokha (KUHM soh-KAAH), detained since September. She also urged Cambodia to allow civil society and media to operate freely.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has held power for more than three decades, has sought to neutralize political opponents and silence critics ahead of national elections next year.

Nauert said in certain circumstances family members of the targeted individuals will also be subject to visa restrictions.