Saakashvili refuses to give himself up in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The former president of Georgia who has become Ukraine’s top opposition politician says he won’t give himself up to authorities after the prosecutors issued an ultimatum.

Authorities tried to arrest Mikheil Saakashvili on Tuesday but he escaped with help from supporters. Saakashvili and his supporters camped out outside parliament, demanding the resignation of the Ukrainian president. Prosecutors gave him 24 hours to turn himself in.

Saakashvili addressed the crowd outside parliament Wednesday, saying that prosecutors are welcome to see him there but he won’t turn himself in.

The detention of Saakashvili, now an anti-corruption crusader in his adopted home and arguably the country’s most popular opposition politician, has raised fears that Ukraine could be facing its most acute political crisis since the 2014 revolution.