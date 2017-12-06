Britain urges move to Brexit phase 2 to solve border issue

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Brexit negotiations must not be held up by disputes over Irish borders and that the issue should be tackled in phase two of departure talks.

Johnson said Wednesday that “the best way to sort it out is to get onto the second phase of the negotiations, where all these difficult issues can be properly teased out, thrashed out, and solved.”

Britain and the EU came close Monday to agreeing on key divorce terms, including how to maintain an open Irish border after the U.K. — including Northern Ireland — leaves the EU.

But the agreement was scuttled at the last minute by a party that props up Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government.

May will hold talks with top EU officials later Wednesday.