Wednesday, December 6, 2017
AP Top Business News at 12:07 a.m. EST
2017-12-06
Senate Republicans barrel toward sweeping tax overhaul
Congress seems on track to avert weekend government shutdown
Mnuchin announces steps to avoid broaching debt limit
Asian share prices mixed after US markets regain equilibrium
In the age of Amazon, Walmart is changing its legal name
India to phase out ‘petcoke’ imports after AP investigation
US petroleum reserve lease sale in Alaska draws just 7 bids
New Jersey eyes cutting horse tracks in on internet gambling