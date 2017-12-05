Senior UN official meets NKorea’s deputy foreign minister

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A senior United Nations official has met with North Korea’s vice foreign minister on the first full day of a rare trip to Pyongyang.

It was not immediately clear what Jeffrey Feltman, the U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs, discussed Wednesday with Vice Minister Pak Myong Guk.

Feltman, an American citizen and former State Department official, arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday. A U.N. spokesman said he was to have a wide range of talks in Pyongyang during his four-day stay, but did not elaborate.

Feltman is the first person in his position to visit Pyongyang since 2010. He is expected to meet Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and with the U.N. staff based in the North Korean capital.

Six U.N. agencies, with approximately 50 international staff, are represented in the North.