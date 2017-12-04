Qatar’s ruler to attend Gulf meeting in Kuwait amid dispute

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Qatar’s ruling emir will attend an upcoming meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Kuwait amid a boycott of his country by four Arab nations, three of them in the council.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would attend the GCC summit in Kuwait City.

The ministry quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as saying that he hoped “all parties involved do not need a Western party to intervene.”

Kuwait has been trying to mediate an end to the crisis that began in June.

GCC members Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have cut off Qatar over allegations that it supports extremists and has too-friendly relations with Iran. Qatar denies supporting extremists.