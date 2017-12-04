Jimmy Kimmel’s baby son has successful second heart surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel’s 7-month-old son has had a successful second round of heart surgery.

ABC released a statement saying Kimmel’s son had the surgery Monday, and the late-night host will take time off from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to be with his family.

Chris Pratt will be the first of several guest hosts filling in for Kimmel.

The baby, Billy Kimmel, had been scheduled to have the surgery in October, but it was postponed because of household colds.

Billy was born with heart defects that required one surgery immediately after his birth, and a second months later.

The experience made Kimmel an unlikely political player. He used his show as a platform for families’ access to equal medical care, and has spoken out against congressional attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act.