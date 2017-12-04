10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP TWEETS TAKE AIM AT TARGETS OLD AND NEW

The president criticizes the FBI and raises questions about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties to his campaign.

2. HOW A TEEN COPED IN IRAQI CITY RULED BY FANATICS

Ferah, a 14-year-old girl in then Islamic State-occupied Mosul, gained a wide following for her writings of the day-to-day struggle to survive under IS and created a new world in her bedroom.

3. US, SOUTH KOREA LAUNCH MASSIVE AIR FORCE EXERCISE

The war games come a week after North Korea test-fired its most powerful missile ever, an ICBM that may be able to target the eastern seaboard of the U.S.

4. KIM. NUCLEAR. WAR.

Nothing sums up the message embedded in North Korea’s propaganda better than those three words, which its official news service has used more than any others since July 1, AP finds.

5. HOW CVS MAY LOOK IN FUTURE

Shoppers may find more clinics and more health services in its nearly 10,000 stores after the drugstore giant’s proposed $69 billion purchase of the health insurer Aetna.

6. ‘TAKE ALL THEIR EXCUSES AWAY’

At Chicago’s Saint Anthony Hospital, a new hospital-based team works on behalf of heroin users and matches them with addiction treatment in the community.

7. ‘OF COURSE HE SAID IT’

Billy Bush says it was indeed Trump’s voice captured on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape talking about fame enabling him to grope and try to have sex with women.

8. OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTIES FACING NEW SCRUTINY

After a series of high-profile cases of sexual misconduct in the workplace, a survey shows fewer companies will serve alcohol this year than last year.

9. WHAT UN IS VOICING ALARM ABOUT

The HIV epidemic is silently spreading in Egypt, with an annual growth rate of up to 40 percent and funds to deal with the crisis running out by next year, the world body says.

10. SEAHAWKS STAY IN PLAYOFF HUNT

Russell Wilson throws three touchdown passes and Seattle beats Philadelphia 24-10, snapping the Eagles’ nine-game winning streak.