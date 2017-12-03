Talk of the Town – Operation Food Search & Walker Scottish Rite Clinic

Share this: Facebook

The mission of Operation Food Search is to nourish & educate people in need to heal the hurt of hunger. Our robust emergency food distribution system, together with education programs, give our struggling neighbors in need a range of coping mechanisms to help overcome the effects of hunger. Our signature nutrition education outreach programs include Cooking Matters® and Cooking Matters® at the Store. These highly interactive programs give kids, adults, and families the skills they need to make sound nutrition choices and to prepare healthy, affordable meals. Through Operation Backpack, our childhood nutrition program, thousands of children at-risk for weekend hunger take home easy-to-prepare and nutritious food during the school year. Hunger is a very real problem in the bi-state region. With the help of our partners, volunteers and donors, Operation Food Search provides a solution. Read more about the truth about hunger in the region and then learn what you can do about it.The Walker Scottish Rite Clinic is committed to teaching two-through six-year-old children with speech and language disorders the communication skills necessary to succeed in school and throughout their lives. This goal is achieved through early identification and long-term therapy and by training parents to use techniques with their children at home.