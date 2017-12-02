Met opera to probe misconduct charges against conductor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s.

Levine’s accuser, now a middle-aged man, contacted police in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he’d had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under the age of 18.

He told police his relationship with Levine lasted into adulthood.

Details of the police report were first reported Saturday on the New York Post website.

Met officials said in a statement that when they were initially contacted by police a year ago, Levine denied the accusations. They said the opera house will now conduct its own investigation.

Levine is 74. He stepped down as music director of the Met in April 2016.