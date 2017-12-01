Woods atop leaderboard, but only briefly in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — One of the biggest cheers at the Hero World Challenge was seeing the name Tiger Woods go to the top of the leaderboard.

It just didn’t stay there for long.

Woods built on a solid start in his return to golf by shooting 31 on the front nine at Albany Golf Club, only to stall on the back nine for a 4-under 68. By the end of the second round Friday, he was five shots behind Charley Hoffman, who shot 63.

Hoffman made 12 birdies on another breezy afternoon in the Bahamas to take a three-shot the lead into the weekend over Jordan Spieth (67) and Tommy Fleetwood (69).

Woods, playing for the first time in 10 months because of his fourth back surgery, was tied for fifth.