NFL committing $90 million to social justice causes

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves league players.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league unveiled what it calls a new and expanded program of community improvement. The NFL Foundation is putting a $3 million grant into the program.

Each NFL team will contribute to the play, much of which will be funded through “cause related events and consumer products sales, auctions and other promotional sources.” as well as contributions from clubs.

In a separate memo, Anna Isaacson, the league’s vice president for social responsibility, provided details of the program. She noted financial commitments, use of government resources, and promoting community endeavors by the players.

The new initiative comes in response to player demonstrations staged during the national anthem to protest social issues such as racial inequality.

