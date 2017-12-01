Former NSA employee kept top secret information at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee is pleading guilty to keeping national defense material, including top secret documents, at his home.

It’s the latest in a series of breaches involving NSA workers.

Nghia Hoang Pho, 67, of Ellicott City, Maryland, pleaded guilty Friday to willful retention of national defense information.

The guilty plea, announced by federal law enforcement officials, says that between 2010 and March 2015 he removed and retained paper and digital copies of U.S. government documents and writings containing national defense information at his home.

Starting in April 2006, he worked as a developer in the National Security Agency’s Tailored Access Operations unit, which is involved in cyber operations.

Pho faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.