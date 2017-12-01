Democrats’ campaign chair says Nevada lawmaker should resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign committee is calling on a first-term congressman from Nevada to step down after a report that he allegedly sexually harassed his campaign’s finance director.

BuzzFeed News reported Friday that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen is alleged to have repeatedly made sexual advances toward the aide during his 2016 congressional campaign. Buzzfeed withheld her name at her request.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan says House members and candidates should be held to the highest standard, and anyone guilty of sexual harassment or assault should not hold elected office. He adds, “Congressman Kihuen should resign.”

Congressional leaders are under pressure to respond to a national outcry against sexual harassment.

Kihuen’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.