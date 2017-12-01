Open
Close
Friday, December 1, 2017
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EST

Flynn pleads guilty, is cooperating in Trump-Russia probe

GOP nears Senate OK of tax bill after flurry of final deals

NBC source: No payout for Lauer on rest of his contract

San Francisco defends sanctuary status as backlash mounts

Trump denies Tillerson out as secretary of state

Hawaii’s attack siren barely heard on popular tourist beach

First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas

Federal regulator gives OK for bitcoin futures to trade

AP source: Boone picked by Yankees as next manager

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.