Judge orders US to disclose details of American held in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is giving the U.S. government until 5 p.m. to say whether an American citizen accused of fighting with the Islamic State has been told of his constitutional rights. The judge also wants to know if he’s asked for a lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan grew impatient Thursday when a government lawyer would not answer the questions about the individual picked up on the Syrian battlefield and detained in Iraq for more than two months.

The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging his detention and wants to provide him legal counsel.

The government lawyer repeatedly declined to answer the judge’s questions and argued that the U.S. military is still trying to ascertain what to do with him.