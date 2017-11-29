Int’l visitors to US down 4 percent in 1st 6 months of 2017

Has the Trump slump in tourism hit?

The number of international visitors arriving in the U.S. declined nearly 4 percent in the first six months of this year compared with the same period in 2016, according to data released Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Travel and Tourism Office.

Many sectors of the travel industry have been warning that President Donald Trump’s anti-foreigner rhetoric and immigration policies would lead to a tourism decline.

Nearly every region of the world sent fewer tourists: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Only Canada sent more visitors to the U.S. in the first six months of 2017 compared with 2016.