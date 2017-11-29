Christie’s fight for sports betting heads to Supreme Court

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he’s cautiously optimistic about the state’s chances at next week’s Supreme Court oral arguments on legalizing sports betting.

Christie is behind the state’s bid to roll back a 25-year-old federal law prohibiting sports gambling in all but four states. Only Nevada allows wagering on single games.

The Republican signed laws that would allow it at the state’s racetracks and casinos. The pro sports leagues sued and lower courts sided with them before the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Arguments are scheduled for Monday, and Christie says he will attend. The governor says he’s confident he made the right decision to take on the issue in 2011.

Other states are poised to offer sports gambling if the court rules in New Jersey’s favor.