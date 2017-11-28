US stocks sharply higher in afternoon trading; oil falls

U.S. stocks were sharply higher in late-afternoon trading Tuesday, on course for a milestone-shattering finish. Financial companies led the broad rally as investors welcomed news that the Senate committee cleared the way for a reform bill to go before the full Senate. Encouraging economic data and the latest batch of company earnings and deal news also helped lift the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,624 as of 3:39 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 241 points, or 1 percent, to 23,818. The Nasdaq composite added 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,902. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 22 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,535. The four indexes were above their all-time highs.

THE QUOTE: “The start of the holiday spending season looks to be a bit better than expectations and that’s translating all the way down to the financial (stocks),” said Rob Stein, CEO of Astor Investment Management.

ONE STEP CLOSER: The Senate Budget Committee voted 12-11 to pass the Republican tax plan Tuesday. The sweeping measure, which would lower corporate tax rates, now advances to the full Senate. GOP leaders hope to have the Senate take it up later this week.

BIG DATA: Investors got a double dose of encouraging data on the U.S. economy. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose this month to its highest level since November 2000. Economic growth clocked at a healthy 3 percent annual pace in the third quarter, and the unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent. A separate index showed U.S. home prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, fueled by a record-low supply of homes for sale. Homebuilder shares were broadly higher, led by KB Home, which rose $1.10, or 3.8 percent, to $29.93.

ROAD TO CONFIRMATION: The Senate Banking Committee was hearing testimony from Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell. In written testimony released before the start of the hearing, Powell said that, if confirmed as the next Fed chairman, he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates gradually.

BULLISH ON BANKS: Financial stocks were on course for their best day since March 1. The sector got a boost from Powell, who said that the Fed would consider ways to ease the regulatory burdens on banks while preserving the key reforms Congress passed to try to prevent another financial crisis. JPMorgan Chase rose $3.37, or 3.4 percent, to $101.30.

“Powell’s testimony was probably very, very comforting for the market,” said Mark Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics.

SWOOPING IN: Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.3 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Arby’s for $157 a share. Buffalo was at $117.25 a share before reports about a possible deal emerged two weeks ago. Shares in Buffalo shares added $9.15 to $155.55.

NEVER MIND: Emerson Electric rose 3.6 percent after the company withdrew its bid for Rockwell Automation. Emerson shares climbed $2.21 to $64.10. Rockwell added $6.02, or 3.2 percent, to $197.06.

HIT THE ROAD: Thor Industries surged 13.5 percent after the RV maker reported quarterly earnings that were much higher than analysts were expecting. The stock gained $18.33 to $154.58. Rival Winnebago Industries rose $3.40, or 6.7 percent, to $54.05.

STRONG RESULTS: Tech Data climbed 9.9 percent after the information technology products company posted better-than-expected third quarter results and gave strong fourth-quarter forecasts. The stock picked up $9.27 to $102.49.

IN DECLINE: Real estate sector companies were trading lower. Public Storage slipped $5.18, or 2.4 percent, to $209.75.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.34 from 2.35 percent late Monday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 12 cents to settle at $57.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 23 cents to close at $63.61. Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.77 a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.95 a gallon. Natural gas rose 15 cents, or 5 percent, to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold inched up 50 cents to $1,294.90 an ounce. Silver fell 20 cents to $16.82 an ounce. Copper slid 6 cents to $3.07 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.55 yen from 111.01 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1847 from $1.1899.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe rose following a downbeat day in Asia. Germany’s DAX added 0.5 percent, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1 percent. In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were little changed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost nearly 0.1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 percent. Shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.