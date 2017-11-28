For second time this year, Supreme Court suspends wrong guy

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time this year, a case of “mistaken identity” has caused the justices to suspend the wrong lawyer from the prestigious Supreme Court bar.

On Monday, the court said it had confused a New York lawyer who tried to cover up his loss of a client’s will with another lawyer who once worked at the court.

In May, the court mixed up a lawyer who was convicted of drunken driving with the incoming president of the Massachusetts state bar.

The court has a process for verifying whether lawyers who commit crimes or are disciplined where they work also are members of the Supreme Court bar.

But the process is not error-proof, even at an institution that has the final word on matters of law in the United States.