The Latest: Officials say border agent was killed in attack

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the death in Texas of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz have characterized it as an attack that caused the weekend death of a border agent and injuring of a second.

The Republican senator said in a statement Sunday that 36-year-old Agent Rogelio Martinez died as a result of the attack earlier that day near Van Horn, which is about 30 miles from the Mexico border and 110 miles southeast of El Paso. He said the nation is grateful “for the courage and sacrifice of our border agents.”

Abbott also described the incident as an attack in a tweet Sunday.

The Border Patrol hasn’t released many details about what happened. It said in a statement that the agents “were responding to activity” while on patrol near Interstate 10.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

12:30 a.m.

The FBI is investigating after one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent died and another was seriously injured while on duty in South Texas.

Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were taken to a hospital Sunday after they were hurt while responding to activity in the Big Bend area. The 36-year-old Martinez died at the hospital.

The agency has not released details about how the two agents were injured.

Border Patrol records show Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region’s mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.