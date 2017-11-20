Kenya braced for court decision on election challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya shortly will hear a Supreme Court ruling on challenges to last month’s repeat presidential election, amid fears of further deadly clashes between police and opposition supporters.

The court is ruling Monday morning on challenges by activists and a politician, who allege irregularities.

The court in September nullified the August presidential election over irregularities and ordered a new vote held last month. It was the first time a court in Africa has overturned a presidential election.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the nullification, boycotted the repeat election while saying electoral reforms had not been made. He is now asking for international intervention as violent protests continue.

Dozens of people have been killed in clashes since the August vote.