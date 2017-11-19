The Latest: Ravens keep picking off passes, with 2 in 1st

The Latest on the 11th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

1:33 p.m.

The picky Baltimore Ravens are at it again.

The Baltimore defense picked off Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley twice in a scoreless first quarter, increasing their league lead in interceptions to 15.

Safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Jimmy Smith each have picks for Baltimore. The Ravens led the Packers 3-0 early in the second quarter.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

1:15 p.m.

Five NFL players protested during the national anthems before early games.

The Dolphins’ Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee before their game against Tampa Bay.

Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee, as he has done most of the season. The opposing Chiefs stood scattered on their sideline, though cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until it was over.

Peters protested during the anthem earlier this season, but the last couples games he has stayed in the locker room to keep out of the spotlight.

___

1 p.m.

The highlight of Week 11 in the NFL includes a trip by the Rams to face the Vikings and a showdown between the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico City.

The Rams and Vikings are both 7-2 and barreling toward the playoffs. Los Angeles has emerged as an offensive juggernaut behind quarterback Jared Goff, while the Vikings have one of the league’s most opportunistic defenses.

The Saints go for their eighth straight win when they play the Redskins. The Chiefs return from a week off to visit the Giants. The Ravens head to chilly Lambeau Field to face the Packers, while the Lions face the Bears.

The Jaguars are visiting the winless Browns and the Cardinals are visiting the Texans.

___

