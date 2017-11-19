Talk of the Town – Act Now! Rescue and 10k Pencils

Act NOW! Rescue is a not-for-profit no kill organization, Founded in September 2006, committed to saving dogs, both stray and those in euthanizing shelters, in order to nurse them to health through our foster care system and place them into loving, adoptive homes. We will demonstrate responsible guardianship for our animals and offer educational programs to present information about animal over population, spay and neuter, how to be a responsible pet guardian, and safety for pets and their owners.Our service areas include St. Louis County, Jefferson ,St, Charles, Warren and Franklin County in Missouri, where we work to help reduce pet over population through our spay and neuter programs as well as offer spay and neuter services to low income families.

10k Pencils is a St Louis, Missouri based organization dedicated to ensuring that children have the minimum resources needed to enable learning to take place. These resources include note books, paper, pencils, erasers, crayons, glue, markers, and even additional clothing sourced from the school lost and found.

Being environmentally conscious we are recycling and upcycling stationery supplies from donations, for those in need, both within the US and internationally.