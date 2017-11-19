Sunday, November 19, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EST
2017-11-19
Wentz, Eagles roll over Cowboys 37-9 after losing kicker
Brady picks apart Raiders in Patriots’ 33-8 win in Mexico
Dalton’s 3 TDs lead Bengals past Broncos 20-17
Dolphins QB Jay Cutler suffered a concussion
Martin Truex Jr. caps career season with 1st NASCAR title
AP Top 25: Alabama still No. 1; Boise State, Northwestern in
UCLA fires football coach Jim Mora late in 6th season
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
Jutanugarn rallies to win after Thompson misses 2-foot putt
Austin Cook wins at Sea Island to earn trip to Masters