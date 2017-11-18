Cavani scores twice as league leader PSG routs Nantes 4-1

PARIS (AP) — Edinson Cavani scored twice as unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain overcame a slow start to beat Nantes 4-1 and move six points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday.

With Brazil star Neymar having a quiet game, and missing a late chance, it was left to Cavani and playmaker Javier Pastore to shatter one of the league’s best defenses.

Angel Di Maria and Pastore added the other goals for a free-scoring PSG team that has 43 goals in just 13 games. Cavani continued his prolific start to the season and has a league-leading 15 goals. With 19 in 17 overall, he is on course to beat his career-best 49 last season.

With defending champion Monaco held to a 1-1 draw away to Amiens on Friday night, PSG is already in a strong position to reclaim the title, having won it four straight seasons until Monaco ended that run.

Coach Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes side came into the match with the third best defense in Ligue 1, having let in only nine goals in 12 games.

A defense well-marshalled by center back Diego Carlos contained PSG’s attacks well and neutralized the threat of Neymar in a confident opening 30-minute spell, but then Nantes started giving the ball away carelessly.

After losing possession on the halfway line, Nantes was punished in the 38th minute.

Neymar picked up the loose ball and quickly found Pastore, who then slipped a pass to Cavani down the left. The Uruguay striker cut inside Carlos with his first touch and drilled the ball powerfully inside the near post with his next.

PSG’s second came four minutes later and had a touch of fortune about it, as Di Maria’s swinging cross from the left eluded everyone and bounced inside the right post.

Ranieri’s changes galvanized the team and Nantes pulled a goal back in the 60th when Prejuce Nakoulma — his confidence high after recently scoring a hat trick for Burkina Faso – struck from close range moments after coming off the bench.

PSG restored its two-goal cushion five minutes later when Pastore’s firm shot from the right side of the penalty area was poorly dealt with by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, who pushed the ball up in the air and sent it looping over his head and into the net.

Cavani got his second in the 79th.