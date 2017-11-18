AP source: Dolphins waiving Maualuga after his arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Miami Dolphins are waiving linebacker Rey Maualuga after an arrest in Miami.

The transaction will be complete later Saturday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not released any information about the move.

It was unclear if Maualuga had retained an attorney or what the circumstances were surrounding the arrest. Court records in Miami-Dade County show an open battery case against Maualuga, though no other information was listed about that matter Saturday.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of them being starts. Miami plays host to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

