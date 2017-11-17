US seeks more action from African nations on North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tilllerson is calling on African nations to do more to isolate North Korea, which relies on trade and military relationships on the continent as a source of hard currency.

Speaking to African foreign ministers at the State Department on Friday, Tillerson said North Korea poses a threat to the world, not just Asia and the U.S. He said all countries must reduce that threat by enforcing stringent U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.

He thanked African governments for actions they have taken to date but said they should go further by downgrading diplomatic relations with North Korea, expelling North Korean guest workers and ending economic ties with the country.

The comments came a day after Sudan pledged to Tillerson’s deputy that it would cut ties to North Korea.