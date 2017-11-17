US probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver’s air bag from inflating in a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 416,000 vehicles including the 2010 to 2014 CC and Passat, the 2010 to 2013 Eos, the 2011 to 2014 Golf, GTI, Jetta and Tiguan, and the 2012 to 2014 Jetta Sportwagen.

VW recalled the cars in August of 2015 because wiring in the steering wheel can fail, cutting the electrical connection to the air bag. But the agency says it has received 90 complaints of failure since the recall began. It has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Volkswagen blamed the problem on debris in the steering wheel hub that can cause the wiring to tear. If the electrical connection fails, it would set off the air bag warning light.

The safety agency will find out how often the problem happens and decide if another repair is needed.