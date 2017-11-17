The Latest: Suit charges harassment, battery by CAA agent

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against celebrities and media (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Actress Demi Mann says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her agent and his high-profile Los Angeles talent agency did nothing to stop it and “divorced itself from the matter” when she tried to report the assaults.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles alleges sexual battery, unfair business practices and sexual harassment.

Mann charges she was sexually harassed and then sexually assaulted by her agent, Cameron Mitchell, who works for Creative Arts Agency, LLC. She says Mitchell grabbed the back of her head and forced her to perform oral sex in June and again in August.

Mann also says she went to a West Hollywood bar with Mitchell in September and woke up later that night with no memory of what happened and Mitchell lying next to her nude.

She says she tried to report the incidents to the talent agency’s human resources office, but no one would meet with her. She says the company “refused to take any action.”

A representative for CAA didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment Friday.

___

12:05 a.m.

An actress on “Transparent” says the show’s star Jeffrey Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner during filming and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements.

Tambor denies the allegations saying he has “never been a predator — ever.”

The actress, Trace Lysette, who is herself transgender, said in a statement to Deadline Thursday that Tambor trapped her and pressed his body against hers in a sexual way on the set of the Amazon show. Lysette urged Amazon in her statement to “remove the problem and let the show go on.”

Amazon says it is adding the information to an investigation of Tambor it opened last week when his assistant made similar allegations.

Tambor said in a statement that he is sorry if any of his actions have been misinterpreted or hurt anyone.