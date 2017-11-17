The Latest: Emanuel praises Jackson after health disclosure

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the Rev. Jesse Jackson disclosing a 2015 Parkinson’s disease diagnosis (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Parkinson’s disease will never break the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s “spiritual commitment to justice.”

Emanuel praised Jackson in a statement issued Friday, the same day Jackson disclosed that he has been seeking treatment for the chronic neurological disorder for two years.

The mayor says the disorder won’t be barrier to Jackson’s efforts to be a “voice to those whose voices are not heard.”

Jackson told supporters in a letter that he’s been seeking outpatient care and plans to devote time to physical therapy to help slow progression of the disease.

___

1:50 p.m.

Civil rights leaders are weighing in on the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s disclosure that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls Jackson a mentor and says in a video released on Twitter that he had spent the last few days with him in New York City.

Jackson announced Friday that he has been seeking outpatient care for two years and plans to devote time to physical therapy to help slow progression of the disease.

It’s unclear how the disease will affect his leadership at the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition which he founded. Jackson has remained active in his work and travels in recent years, including hosting a symposium in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

Jackson declined an interview Friday.

___

11:45 a.m.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson’s disease and plans to “dedicate” himself to physical therapy.

In a Friday letter to supporters, the 76-year-old says family and friends noticed a change in him about three years ago and he could no longer ignore symptoms.

He says the diagnosis isn’t a sign to stop working but a “signal” to make “lifestyle changes” to slow progression of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

The civil rights icon also released a Northwestern Medicine letter saying he was diagnosed in 2015 and has sought outpatient care.

Jackson runs the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He’s remained a strong voice in anti-discrimination efforts, including advocating for affordable housing, and been a fixture at protests nationwide.

Jackson declined further comment Friday.