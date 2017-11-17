State Department battles criticism of Tillerson’s management

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is hitting back at growing bipartisan criticism of Rex Tillerson’s leadership and accusations he is presiding over a debilitating brain drain of the nation’s diplomatic corps.

In a letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Republican chairman, the department said Tillerson’s reorganization plans aren’t crippling it as reports have claimed. Top ranks aren’t being intentionally gutted through attrition, mass retirements and buyouts, it said, and a planned 8 percent reduction of its nearly 75,000 employees was mandated by the Office of Management and Budget.

In the letter sent to Sen. Bob Corker late Thursday, the department said there are only 108 fewer foreign service officers now than there were in 2016 and that is still 2,000 more than there were in 2008.