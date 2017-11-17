Lebanon PM says he is leaving Saudi Arabia, heads to airport

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said early Saturday that he was heading to the airport in Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to leave for France, two weeks after declaring his resignation from the kingdom and sparking speculation that he was forced to do so.

In a series of tweets, Hariri dismissed as “rumors” and a “lie” reports he was detained or prevented from leaving the kingdom. In a rare English tweet, Hariri named German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel when announcing that he was heading to the airport in Saudi Arabia. He apparently singled out the top German diplomat because he had criticized meddling in Lebanon’s affairs.

“To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie,” Hariri said. “I am on the way to the airport Mr. Sigmar Gabriel.”

Before heading to the airport, Hariri met with the Saudi Crown Prince and other senior officials, according to a member of Hariri’s political party and two Lebanese TV stations.

He is expected to arrive in Paris midday Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hariri will be received “with the honors due a prime minister,” even though he has announced his resignation, since Lebanon hasn’t yet recognized it.

Hariri’s televised Nov. 4 resignation from Riyadh stunned the Lebanese, many of whom saw it as a sign that the kingdom — the prime minister’s chief ally — had decided to drag tiny Lebanon into the Sunni kingdom’s feud with the region’s other powerhouse, the predominantly Shiite Iran. He cited Iran and Hezbollah meddling in Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. He also said he was afraid for his life.

The surprise resignation sparked accusations, including from Lebanese President Michel Aoun who accused Saudi Arabia of detaining him.

Saudi officials denied the reports, adding that Hariri was an ally. But they railed against Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, accusing the two of meddling in the region’s affairs and backing anti-Saudi rebels in Yemen.

The move by Saudi-aligned Hariri raised concerns in a region already beset by conflict. Many feared Lebanon’s delicate sectarian-based political system could be easily upended if the county is dragged into a battle for regional supremacy between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there will be no stability in Lebanon unless the militant group Hezbollah disarms. “This is what we hope,” Adel al-Jubeir said at a press conference in Madrid with his Spanish counterpart.

It was the second day in a row that the Saudi minister railed against Hezbollah. On Thursday, he called the group a “first-class terrorist organization” that should lay down its arms and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty. Saudi Arabia has already asked its nationals to leave Lebanon.

The Arab League is due to hold a meeting on Sunday in Cairo at Saudi Arabia’s urging where the Lebanon crisis and Iran’s role in the region are expected to be discussed. Many fear more Saudi punitive actions against Lebanon may be planned.

Late Friday, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Lebanon said it was closely following reports of an attack on two Saudi women in Beirut. There was no immediate security report of the incident. Hariri tweeted about it saying any attack on a Saudi national is an attack on him.

Hariri is a dual Lebanese-Saudi national. His family has mostly lived in Riyadh.

“My stay in the kingdom is to consult about the future of Lebanon and its relation with its Arab environs,” he tweeted earlier. “All stories spreading about my sojourn and departure or that deal with the circumstances of my family are merely rumors.”

Macron, speaking at an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden, said Hariri could stay in Paris for weeks should he choose.

Macron said that Hariri “has the intention, I believe, of going to his country in the days or weeks ahead,” the first time a possible timeframe has been evoked.

It was not clear what the intention of the French invitation was. Hariri also has homes in France. Some viewed the French invite as an attempt to dispel reports Hariri was detained.

France, Lebanon’s former colonial ruler, has been trying to mediate the crisis and Macron invited Hariri and his family to the country after his foreign minister met with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the crisis.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday warned against foreign interference in Lebanese affairs following Hariri’s resignation.

At a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Gibran Bassil, Lavrov said that “Russia invariably stands for supporting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Lebanon.”

Associated Press writers Zeina Karam in Beirut and Jeff Schaeffer and Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.