Friday, November 17, 2017
AP Top Sports News at 12:09 a.m. EST

NFL reviewing allegation Jameis Winston groped Uber driver

Broncos boss blames players, not coaches, for nosedive

LeBron’s 39 lead Cavs to 118-113 OT win against Clippers

Love game: Serena Williams reportedly marries in New Orleans

Danica Patrick to end racing career at next year’s Indy 500

Trump welcomes college sports champions to the White House

Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships

IOC to decide Dec. 5 if Russia goes to 2018 Winter Olympics

Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager

