Friday, November 17, 2017
AP Top International News at 12:21 a.m. EST
2017-11-17
Lebanon PM: Saudi trip was to consult on country’s future
The Latest: Again, Riyadh asks citizens to leave Lebanon
Senior Chinese envoy in North Korea amid chill in ties
Hospital says N. Korean soldier’s condition stabilizing
Mugabe emerges from house arrest amid pressure to exit
The Latest: Zimbabwe ruling party pursues urgent meeting
Sicilian town had long, bloody past before “Godfather” fame
EU leaders warn broadening of Brexit talks could be in doubt
Russia again vetoes extension of chemical experts in Syria