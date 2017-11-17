Saturday, November 18, 2017
AP Top Business News at 1:01 a.m. EST
2017-11-17
Shares of online styling service Stitch Fix has flat debut
Report shows Takata recall still moving slowly
Retailers rise again, but tech leads other US stocks lower
US home construction reaches strongest pace in a year
VA exploring idea of merging health system with Pentagon
California’s legal pot countdown: What’s coming by Jan. 1
EU leaders warn broadening of Brexit talks could be in doubt
Defense lawyer calls witness at FIFA bribery trial ‘liar’
Jobless rates fell in 12 US states, hit record lows in 3