Select winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

— Album of the year: “Salsa Big Band,” Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

— Record of the year: “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

— New artist: Vicente Garcia.

— Contemporary pop album: “El Dorado,” Shakira.

— Urban music album: “Residente,” Residente.

— Urban song: “Despacito.”

—Traditional pop vocal album: “Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo,” Lila Downs.

— Rock album: “La Gran Oscilacion,” Diamante Electrico.

— Alternative album: “Jei Beibi,” Cafe Tacvba.

— Salsa album: “Salsa Big Band,” Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Folk album: “Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)”, Natalia Lafourcade.

— Latin jazz album: “Dance of Time,” Eliane Elias.

— President’s merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz.

