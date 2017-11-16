Select winners of 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winners of the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:
— Album of the year: “Salsa Big Band,” Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
— Record of the year: “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.
— New artist: Vicente Garcia.
— Contemporary pop album: “El Dorado,” Shakira.
— Urban music album: “Residente,” Residente.
— Urban song: “Despacito.”
—Traditional pop vocal album: “Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo,” Lila Downs.
— Rock album: “La Gran Oscilacion,” Diamante Electrico.
— Alternative album: “Jei Beibi,” Cafe Tacvba.
— Salsa album: “Salsa Big Band,” Ruben Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Folk album: “Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)”, Natalia Lafourcade.
— Latin jazz album: “Dance of Time,” Eliane Elias.
— President’s merit award: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
— Person of the year: Alejandro Sanz.
Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com