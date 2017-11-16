Key witness to return to witness stand in FIFA trial

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-marketing executive from Argentina is due back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the U.S. corruption case against three former South American soccer officials.

On Thursday, Alejandro Burzaco testified at a New York trial he arranged to pay 30 soccer officials about $160 million in bribes since the early 2000s.

He offered the estimate during cross-examination in a case stemming from a sprawling investigation of FIFA (FEE’-fuh), the sports governing body.

The defendants are among more than 40 officials and executives accused of taking part in an international scheme involving tens of millions of dollars in bribes tied to the awards of lucrative broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments.

Burzaco is cooperating as part of a plea deal. His testimony is expected to conclude Friday.