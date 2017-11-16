Doing nothing, Trump may witness US goal in Mugabe’s ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Without lifting a finger of its own, the Trump administration may be witnessing the culmination of nearly two decades of U.S. efforts to pry Zimbabwe from the powerful grasp of authoritarian President Robert Mugabe. Yet with Mugabe’s fate and Zimbabwe’s political future in limbo, neither Trump nor previous administrations can claim credit or celebrate.

Before Donald Trump’s presidency, American leaders of both political parties actively and outspokenly sought to isolate Mugabe and his ruling clique for human rights abuses, hoping to encourage a democratic transition.

Since January, however, the White House has been silent. Now the 93-year-old is under house arrest with his rule nearing an end, a victim not of U.S. and Western pressure but a bloodless coup prompted by domestic infighting.