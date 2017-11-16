Criticism of US sanctions returns in Iran after earthquake

KERMANSHAH, Iran (AP) — Criticism of U.S. sanctions on Iran has been rekindled in the country after a powerful earthquake that killed over 530 people.

The state-run IRNA news agency and the semi-official Fars news agency both have run articles about how sanctions prohibit Iranian-Americans from sending cash directly to Iranian organizations after the quake.

While the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers lifted some sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its uranium enrichment, others that date as far back as the days after the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover still stand.

Direct bank transfers from America to Iran remain prohibited. Other prohibitions also remain in place, though the U.S. has in the past temporarily lifted them in response to disasters.

Sunday night’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck along the Iran-Iraq border.