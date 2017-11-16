Cambodia’s top court orders opposition party dissolved

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Supreme Court has ordered the country’s main opposition party be dissolved, in one of the biggest blows yet to democratic aspirations in the Southeast Asian state.

The verdict Thursday, which was widely expected, is seen as the latest move by authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen to remove threats to his power ahead of elections next year.

The government accused the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party of involvement in a plot to topple the government and asked the judiciary to dissolve it.

Party officials have denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.