10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. ‘WE ARE TIRED OF LIVING LIKE THIS’

The military appears to have brought an end to Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign in Zimbabwe as the economy of the once-prosperous African nation plummets.

2. ‘OBAMACARE’ MANDATE REPEAL WOULD REMAKE MARKET FOR CONSUMERS

Millions are expected to forgo coverage if Congress repeals the unpopular requirement that Americans get health insurance, boosting premiums for others.

3. TRUMP KEEPS MUM ON ROY MOORE

The president declines to join national Republicans who’ve called on Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race amid allegations of sexual impropriety with teenage girls.

4. WHAT US, CHINA HAVE IN COMMON

Trump says both nations agree that North Korea cannot just freeze its nuclear weapons program in exchange for concessions and that it must eliminate its arsenal.

5. TOLL IN DEADLY RAMPAGE RISES TO 6

The wife of the gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a northern California town is found dead one day later stuffed under the floorboards of the couple’s home.

6. WHY ART WORLD IS ABUZZ

A rare Leonardo da Vinci painting of Christ entitled “Savior of the World” sells for a record $450 million at a New York auction.

7. OHIO CALLS RARE HALT TO AN EXECUTION

An inmate with multiple health problems is returned to death row after members of the execution team are unable to find a vein to insert an IV to administer the lethal drugs.

8. SENATE PANEL OKS ALASKA ENERGY BILL

The approval means that oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is moving ever closer after a nearly four-decade political standoff.

9. WHICH MOVIE WILL BE SHOWN ANEW

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on the doomed ship, a re-mastered version of “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

10. MAX SCHERZER NAMED NL’S TOP PITCHER

It’s the third Cy Young Award for the Washington Nationals’ right-hander. Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians wins the AL award.