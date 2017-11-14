The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending November 10:

Fiction

1. The Good Girl by Mary Kubica, narrated by Lindy Nettleton, Johnny Heller, Tom Taylorson and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

2. The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child, narrated by Dick Hill (Random House Audio)

3. IQ by Joe Ide, narrated by Sullivan Jones (Hachette Audio)

4. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

5. The Memory Watcher by Minka Kent, narrated by Sally Vahle and Morgan Laure (Audible Studios)

6. Beneath a Scarlet Sky: A Novel by Mark Sullivan, narrated by Will Damron (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham, narrated by Ari Fliakos (Random House Audio)

8. The Pearl Thief by Elizabeth Wein, narrated by Maggie Service (Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd)

9. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver (Hachette Audio)

10. Still Alice by Lisa Genova, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges by Amy Cuddy, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Alfred Molina (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House by Donna Brazile, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

8. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

