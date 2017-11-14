Saudi-led coalition bombs airport runway in Yemen’s capital

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say the Saudi-led coalition has bombed the airport in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, damaging the runway and a ground navigation tower.

They say the Tuesday airstrikes will hinder the airport’s operation but that repair crews are at work. It was unclear to what extent flights will now be reduced.

The U.S.-backed coalition has been at war with the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The coalition closed all air, land and sea ports in Yemen last week in response to a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh.

The coalition said Monday it would reopen ports in areas held by allied forces. The Houthis control most of northern Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to brief media.